Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended in all but 58 centres in Mumbai on Tuesday due to a shortage of doses, a civic official said.

There are 309 civic and state-run vaccination centres in the metropolis and a full-scale drive will begin once fresh stocks come in, he said.

A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 65,24,84 people have been administered vaccine doses, including 14,96,498 who have got the second dose as well.

