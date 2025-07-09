New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Vadodara bridge collapse and extended prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a message posted on X, the President wrote, "The news of the death of several people in a bridge accident in Gujarat's Vadodara district is extremely tragic. I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families. My prayers are that all those injured in this accident recover quickly."

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and assured that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached the site and is engaged in relief and rescue operations.

The Home Minister's Office (HMO) wrote on X, "The accident that occurred in Vadodara district of Gujarat is very tragic. The NDRF team has reached the accident site and is engaged in relief and rescue operations, and all possible assistance is being provided to the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah."

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased in the Vadodara bridge collapse. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

PM Modi paid condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM," the X post added.

The incident occurred around 7 AM on Wednesday morning when a slab of the Gambhira bridge collapsed in the Padra area of Gujarat's Vadodara district. Nine people have died in the accident, while nine have been rescued. (ANI)

