Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) Veteran Gujarat politician Shankersinh Vaghela called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Friday and extended his support to TRS supermo's foray into national politics.

The former Gujarat Chief Minister said he was ready to work under Rao, an official release from the CM's office said.

The Congress party, which is supposed to be an alternative in the current political situation, is suffering from lack of leadership and also is 'failing' to unite all in implementing the necessary political strategies to counter the “misdeeds of the BJP”, the release quoted Vaghela as saying.

“In this context, there is a necessity for a leader like you to unite the like-minded opposition parties in the country. All of us are ready to work under your leadership. I came to Hyderabad to meet you only after we decided together. Further, I was sent to you by them. You have our outright support,” Vaghela said.

Both leaders discussed at length several national level key issues for about 5 hours in Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao.

The conversation between them revolved around the progress made by Telangana, which stood as a role model in the country and the current political situation, it said.

The central government, which is supposed to stand by Telangana after its creation in 2014, is acting against it, the former Gujarat CM alleged.

Accusing the BJP of 'hatching conspiracies' to subjugate opposition-ruled states in the country through its dictatorial attitude, Vaghela said the NDA government at the Centre should be overthrown, according to the release.

Vaghela's meeting with Rao comes close on the heels of former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy meeting the Telangana CM here.

KCR's office recently stated "very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its (national party) policies will take place."

The TRS, in its Foundation Day event in April this year, had adopted a resolution resolving that the party should play the key role in national politics in the larger interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting "communal sentiments" for its political convenience.

