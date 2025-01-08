Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The three prominent 'akharas' of the Vaishnav sect will be making an entry at the 2025 Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as the preparations for the holy festival are in full swing. The Digambar, Nirvani, and Nirmohi akharas will be joining the holy celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for the Kumbh, which is scheduled to begin on January 13.

The three Akharas were formed after the Mughal period. A huge number of Khalsa will also join the celebrations. The procession carrying instruments will enter with elephants, horses, camels, and the revered white and yellow flag. The procession will make an entry amid heavy security arrangements made by the local and state administrations.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Tuition Teacher Kidnaps 15-Year-Old Student Over ‘Love,’ Goes Missing for 44 Days; Arrested.

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya is leading the procession. Mahants of the three Akharas are also accompanying him.

"I want to wake up Hindus through this Maha Kumbh. When the Hindus will become conscious, every opposition will be on our feet," Rambhadracharya told ANI.

Also Read | Dulal Sarkar Aka Babla Murder Case: Trinamool Congress Leader Arrested in Party Councillor's Murder Case in West Bengal's Malda.

Reacting to the claims that Maha Kumbh is being held on Waqf land, the renowned seer said, "The entire Prayagraj is ours, they are lying. This is their mischief."

Speaking on the Sanatan board proposal, he said, "We will not allow any political interference...as I remain one of the top seers at Kumbh."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta assured that all necessary preparations have been completed for the grand event. The minister stated that around 40-45 crore people are expected to visit during the Mahakumbh festival.

Gupta stated that as the 2019 Kumbh was a success under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 will also be a massive success.

Abhilasha Gupta, former Mayor of Prayagraj, emphasised that the celebration of Mahakumbh will spread the message of unity in India."Prayagraj is a Kumbh Nagri and a city of Sanatani... Under this Maha Kumbh celebration, the message that will be spread is how to unite people under one roof...Our motive is to spread the message of Lord Ram..." Abhilasha Gupta told ANI.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police launched an intensive checking campaign under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna (IPS) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025.

The campaign focused on heightened surveillance of suspicious individuals and activities at key locations such as Sangam Ghat, pontoon bridges, and major intersections.

Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri of Kinnar Akhara performed a fire ritual (Havan), praying that the holy celebrations of Kumbh remain divine, grand and safe.

"Maha Kumbh will be grand. We performed Havan in our Akhara for the safety (of people) in Maha Kumbh. It was a special Havan for Maa Baglamukhi, one of the 10 Mahavidyas, where the religious ritual was performed with mustard seeds. We prayed to Maa Baglamukhi for the Kumbh to remain divine, grand and safe. The government was making efforts to accommodate 40 crore people here and we prayed for their safe journey," Kaushalya Nand Giri said.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)