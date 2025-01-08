Bengaluru, January 8: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man kidnapped his 15-year-old student from Bengaluru, claiming that he was in "love" with her. Abhishek M Gowda, a tuition teacher, abducted the girl on November 23, 2024, and went into hiding for 44 days. He left behind a message stating that he was running away with the teenager as part of a romantic plan. The incident sparked concern in the local community, especially as the girl was a regular student of Abhishek for the past four years. Authorities launched a search for the pair, eventually leading to their rescue and the teacher's arrest.

According to a Times of India report, the 15-year-old girl had been attending Abhishek M Gowda's tuition classes for the last four years, making the case even more unsettling. Abhishek, who worked as a gym trainer in addition to being a tuition teacher, had built a trusted relationship with his students and their families. However, his actions took a disturbing turn when he allegedly kidnapped the girl, citing his "love" for her as the reason for his escape. The abduction took place on November 23, 2024, when Abhishek left a note for his neighbors, explaining that he was leaving with the girl because of domestic issues with his wife, and claimed he was in love. Bengaluru: Teenage Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Father for Coming Late From New Year Party, Body Found Hanging.

The police investigation quickly ramped up after the family reported the girl missing. For several weeks, Abhishek and his captive remained untraceable. On January 3, 2025, JP Nagar police issued a lookout notice, urging the public to help locate the pair. The breakthrough came when the landlord of a rented house in Malavalli, near Mandya, saw the lookout notice on television and alerted police. Gowda and the girl had been living there under the pretence of being a newly married couple. Bengaluru Shocker: Family of 4 from Allahabad Found Dead in Rented Home in Sadashivanagar.

Following the tip-off, police quickly located the pair and rescued the girl. Gowda was arrested under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. According to the Times of India report, the house owner and his friend declined the reward for assisting the authorities, stating they were simply happy to have helped the girl. Gowda has been sent to Central Prison while investigations into the case are ongoing.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).