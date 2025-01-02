New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off three trains from Guwahati and inaugurate a 10 KW FM transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar during a day-long visit to Assam on Friday.

The new trains are Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, New Bongaigaon-Guwahati passenger train and Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.

Vaishnaw, who also holds the portfolios of Railways and Electronics & Information Technology, will dedicate the Tetelia Road Over Bridge at Dispur, an official statement said.

The Union minister will undertake a review of ongoing projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway during his visit.

Vaishnaw will virtually inaugurate the 10 KW FM Transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar, which has been operating with a 20 Kilowatt Medium Wave transmitter since its inception on August 15, 1999.

The new transmitter will expand FM coverage across a radius of 70 km with better reception quality in Kokrajhar and surrounding districts.

With the launch of this transmitter, over 30 lakh residents of Kokrajhar and nearby districts - Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Chirang - will gain access to high-quality FM broadcasts.

Vaishnaw will virtually inaugurate the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology Deemed to be University.

The minister is also scheduled to visit the Tata Semiconductor factory at Jagiroad.

