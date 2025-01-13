Gurugram, Jan 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old van driver was allegedly beaten to death in Rithoj village, police on Monday said.

According to the police, Harsh, the victim, was smoking hookah some 50 metres away from hut around 10 pm Sunday, when he was attacked by some unknown people.

His body was spotted by his mother when she went to wake him around 4.30 am.

According to his family, Harsh had had a fight with some youths in the village about one and a half months ago, police said.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the postmortem, said his death was caused by a blow to the head with some heavy object. His face too was found battered with wounds.

A police team along with FSL team, fingerprint expert and dog squad reached the spot and collected evidence.

A complaint of murder was filed by Harsh's father Anil.

"An FIR of murder has been registered against unknown people. We are examining the footage from CCTV cameras installed around the incident site. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of enmity," Bhondsi Police Station SHO Inspector Chanderbhan said.

