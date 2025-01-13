New Delhi, January 13: The festival of Lohri was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Monday. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Lohri celebrations held at Naraina Vihar in the national capital. The PM also attended the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

In a post, the Prime Minister wrote, "Lohri has a special significance for several people, particularly those from Northern India. It symbolises renewal and hope. It is also linked with agriculture and our hardworking farmers. This evening, I had the opportunity to mark Lohri at a programme in Naraina in Delhi. People from different walks of life, particularly youngsters and women, took part in the celebrations. Wishing everyone a happy Lohri!” In the pictures, PM Modi can be seen affectionately interacting with a young child and taking a selfie with another child. Lohri, Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Extend Greetings to People of India.

At the Pongal celebration at G. Kishan Reddy’s residence, PM Modi engaged with the artists present and greeted them with folded hands. He shared pictures on social media platform X, writing, “Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme. People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance and renewal, deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of our culture. My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead.”

During the Pongal celebrations, PM Modi also lit the Bhogi Agni (the ritual fire). Lohri is a major festival for the Sikh community, particularly celebrated in Punjab and Haryana. It marks the harvesting of Rabi crops and the end of winter. On this day, prayers are offered to Lohri Mata. In the evening, friends, relatives, and families gather around a bonfire, circling it while offering jaggery, peanuts, rewari, gajak, and popcorn as part of the ritual. Makar Sankranti 2025 Date, Dos and Don'ts and Significance: When Is Uttarayan? Everything To Know About the Harvest Festival.

PM Modi participated in the Sankranti and Pongal celebrations hosted at the residence of Shri @kishanreddybjp, Union Minister for Coal and Mines. Here are some glimpses... pic.twitter.com/ghm8exDA8N — BJP (@BJP4India) January 13, 2025

PM Shri @narendramodi attended the Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at Shri @kishanreddybjp's residence and enjoyed a wonderful cultural programme. pic.twitter.com/102ACjtXLp — BJP (@BJP4India) January 13, 2025

Pongal, on the other hand, is dedicated to the Sun God. According to tradition, it signifies the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of the sun’s six-month-long northward journey (Uttarayan). A sweet dish called Pongal is prepared for the occasion and first offered to the deities. Sometimes, cows are also given the prasad, after which it is shared with family members.

