Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 13 (ANI): The patriotic fervour of Vande Mataram resonated across Odisha as all educational institutions in the state joined in a mass rendition of the national song to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and observe National Youth Day on Monday.

More than 16,000 educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, participated in the programme, with over 21 lakh students lending their voices in unison to pay tribute to the nation. The collective singing was held simultaneously at 11 am in both government and private institutions across the state.

The statewide programme was jointly organised by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, the Higher Education Department, the School and Mass Education Department, and the Sports and Youth Services Department of the Government of Odisha. Lakhs of students, teachers, and staff members came together for the mass singing, creating a powerful atmosphere of patriotism and unity.

Expressing happiness over the successful conduct of the programme, Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services, and Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj described the event as a "historic moment." He said the collective rendition of the national song by the youth reflects the state's deep dedication to the nation.

The Minister also congratulated all participating institutions, students, teachers and staff members for making the Vande Mataram mass singing programme a grand success.

On the occasion of National Youth Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday felicitated Mahila Mangal Dals and Yuva Mangal Dals for their commendable work in various fields on the occasion of National Youth Day at Parade Ground, Dehradun. The first, second and third prize winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

According to a release, among the Mahila Mangal Dals, Dhapla (Nainital) secured first place, Sema (Chamoli) second, and Banali (Tehri Garhwal) third. In the Yuva Mangal Dal category, Mokh Malla (Chamoli) won first place, Sunarpur Raikwal (Nainital) second, and Chaudhiray (Champawat) third. Winners of the speech competition and NSS award-winning youths were also honoured. On this occasion, the NSS presented a cheque of Rs 2,24,320 to the Chief Minister for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Minister said, "He was a visionary sage who rekindled the spirit of cultural nationalism in a nation bound by subjugation. His historic address in Chicago not only introduced the West to India's spiritual strength but also conveyed to the world that the welfare of humanity lies in the knowledge, wisdom and values of Sanatan culture. He had unwavering faith in the power of youth and regarded them as the strongest medium for national resurgence."

The Chief Minister said that no nation can develop economically, socially, politically, or culturally unless its youth are organised, self-reliant, and inspired by the spirit of nationalism. Youth power is the nation's greatest asset, capable of realising the dream of a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India through hard work, talent and determination. With proper direction and guidance, this energy can help the country emerge not only as an economic powerhouse but also re-establish itself as a global leader. (ANI)

