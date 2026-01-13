Mumbai, January 13: Indian equity markets are set to react to a wave of high-profile corporate developments on January 13, 2026, as IT heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCLTech report their third-quarter earnings. Shares of companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS), HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTECH), Biocon (NSE: BIOCON), Adani Energy Solutions (NSE: ADANIENSOL), Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: MAHABANK), among others, will be in the spotlight today, January 13, CNBC TV18 reported.

The market sentiment remains cautious following a mixed session on January 12, where the Nifty 50 managed a modest gain of 107 points to close at 25,790. With the IT sector serving as a key bellwether for the broader economy, investors are closely parsing financial results and management commentary for clues on global demand and artificial intelligence adoption trends. Stock Market Holiday on January 15? Will BSE and NSE Remain Open or Closed for BMC Elections 2026?

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, January 13, 2026:

Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS)

India’s IT flagship, Tata Consultancy Services, reported a 14% year-on-year decline in its December-quarter net profit, which fell to INR 10,657 crore. The bottom line was primarily impacted by one-time provisions related to new labor codes and restructuring expenses. Despite the profit dip, the company posted a 5% growth in revenue to INR 67,087 crore, driven by robust demand for AI-led services. In a move to reward shareholders, TCS announced a total dividend payout of INR 57 per share, comprising an INR 11 interim dividend and an INR 46 special dividend.

HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTECH)

HCL Technologies mirrored the industry trend, reporting an 11.2% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to INR 4,076 crore for Q3 FY26. Like its peers, the Noida-headquartered firm faced a significant one-time impact of INR 956 crore due to revised employee benefit provisions under new labor regulations. However, the company achieved a major milestone by crossing USD 15 billion in annualized revenues, supported by a strong order book of USD 3 billion. The board has declared an interim dividend of INR 12 per equity share, with a record date of January 16. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 12, 2026: Vedanta, ITC and ICICI Lombard Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday,

Biocon (NSE: BIOCON)

Biocon Limited launched a major Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on January 12 to raise INR 4,500 crore. The proceeds are earmarked for the strategic integration of Biocon Biologics, specifically to fund payments to Viatris (Mylan) and deleverage its balance sheet. Adding to the positive momentum, the company’s subsidiary received USFDA approval for Everolimus oral suspension, targeting Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. Despite these developments, the stock faced early pressure, trading below its QIP floor price of INR 387.74.

Adani Energy Solutions (NSE: ADANIENSOL)

Adani Energy Solutions will be on investors' radar following a strong operational update for the December quarter. The company reported a 40% year-on-year growth in power transformation capacity, reaching 118,175 MVA, alongside a high collection efficiency of 102%. Furthermore, its sister concern, Adani Green Energy, signed a pact with Asahi India Glass for a captive solar-wind hybrid project. Adani Energy Solutions has scheduled its formal board meeting for January 22 to finalize and release its audited Q3 financial results.

Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: MAHABANK)

Bank of Maharashtra remains a stock to watch as it continues to report steady credit growth and improved asset quality metrics. The lender’s focus on retail and MSME banking has helped it maintain one of the lowest Gross NPA ratios among public sector banks. Traders are monitoring the stock for a potential breakout as the banking sector prepares for the next phase of quarterly earnings and interest rate cues from the central bank.

The spotlight is not limited to IT, as significant capital-raising activities and operational milestones from Biocon and Adani Energy Solutions also take center stage. While Gift Nifty indicates a flat to muted start, stock-specific volatility is expected to remain high. Regulatory shifts, including one-time impacts from new labor codes and a focus on institutional placements, are defining the narrative for Dalal Street participants this Tuesday.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

