Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The three-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) at Varanasi concluded on Saturday with education leaders resolving to work collectively for transforming India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, said a press release by Ministry of Education.

Addressing the valedictory session, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that we need to develop forward-looking, responsive, world-class higher education institutions to prepare 21st century-ready students. We have to work to ensure access, inclusivity, equitability, affordability and quality in higher education, added the statement.

The Minister said that we must bring in a transformative education system rooted in Indian values, thoughts and a sense of service. National Education Policy 2020 gives us the direction and path for decolonizing our education and achieving aspirations, creating pride in our languages, culture and knowledge, he added.

He further said that the components of NEP such as Multi-modal education, Academic Bank of Credits, Multiple Entry-Exit, and Skill Development will prove to be milestones in the direction of the student first -teacher-led learning.

Pradhan said that seeing the enthusiasm of all the scholars, policy-makers and educationists in this three-day program, new energy and new confidence has been awakened. This Shiksha Samagam is a step towards establishing India as a knowledge-based superpower, he added.

The Minister highlighted that our Higher Education should be for the student and by the Teacher. Our administration shall do everything to support the teachers in meeting the aspirations of our youth.

Pradhan thanked the Prime Minister for his continuous support and guidance of the Prime Minister on important topics related to the education sector. He reiterated the suggestions of the Prime Minister to develop India as a hub of Research & Innovation and work on solutions for climate change, and technology creation for waste-to-wealth for the promotion of a circular economy.

The Minister expressed hope and confidence that Universities will play an important role in preparing an entrepreneurial society and creating job-creators. They are the breeding ground of research for the welfare of society and mankind and for furthering ease of living. The Minister also said that by providing opportunities for education in Indian languages, we will be able to connect a large section of the education system and promote research and innovation.

The Ministry of Education has organised Shiksha Samagam from July 7-9 in Varanasi. It provided a platform for eminent academicians, policymakers and academic leaders to deliberate and share their experiences and discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The event was attended by more than 300 Academic, Administrative & Institutional Leaders from Universities (Central, State, Deemed, and Private), and Institutes of National Importance (IIT, IIM, NIT, IISER) from all over the country. (ANI)

