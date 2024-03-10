Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 10 (PTI) Kerala police on Sunday registered a case against the private operator of the floating bridge at Varkala beach which toppled after a huge wave injuring thirteen persons including two children.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

Police have registered an FIR against the operators of the floating bridge, owned by Trichy-based Joy Water Sports, for allegedly operating without following safety protocols.

The FIR was registered under Sections 336, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code for the offences connected with acts endangering life or personal safety of individuals.

Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said stern action will be initiated against those responsible after considering the report submitted by the Tourism Director.

"We had earlier issued directions to remain cautious during harsh weather conditions. We will take action after considering the report of the Tourism Director," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress questioned the government over the alleged lapse of precautionary measures while operating the bridge.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan asked whether any studies were conducted before installing this hundred-metre-long bridge into the sea.

The Varkala Municipality, meanwhile, said the responsibility lies with the private agency running operations of the bridge.

The FIR says there were around 20 tourists on the floating bridge at the time of the accident.

Police had earlier said that 13 people were injured in the accident in which a handrail of the bridge was also broken under the impact of the wave.

The officers had on Saturday said there was a high tide due to adverse weather conditions and the floating bridge does not usually remain open to the public in such situations.

However, it was not closed, officials had said.

As the people standing on the floating bridge were wearing life jackets, they could be brought back to shore quickly without any loss of life, the police had said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm.

