New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Six men, including the mastermind, have been arrested in connection with the robbery of Rs 30 lakh from a businessman's residence in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police on Monday said.

The accused allegedly conspired to loot the residence of Karan Chopra, a city gas distribution businessman, with insider assistance, they said.

The incident took place on June 23, when a group of men barged into Chopra's home and decamped with the cash, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southwest, Amit Goel, said that the robbery was meticulously planned by some of the complainant's own employees.

"Four people -- Satender Singh (34), Anil (54), Santosh Tripathi (40) and Shammi (59) -- were initially arrested. Of them, Singh and Anil were working as drivers for the complainant," he added.

Police said that Rs 3.15 lakh was recovered from Singh's possession, Rs 95,000 from Anil, Rs 1.95 lakh from Tripathi and Rs 10,000 from Shammi.

Further investigation led to the arrest of two more accused -- Adhesh Kumar (38), a former driver of the complainant and the alleged mastermind, and Amit Kumar (28), they said.

Adhesh had Rs 55,000 in cash and three mobile phones were recovered from his possession. The car used during the robbery was also seized from him, police said.

Amit was found with Rs 5,000, they said.

"Both Adhesh and Amit are currently in police custody. They are being interrogated to trace other accomplices and recover the remaining stolen cash. Multiple police teams have been deployed to apprehend the remaining suspects," the DCP said.

