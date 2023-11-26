Banswara/Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) [India], November 26 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje on Sunday visited Banswara's Tripura Sundari Temple and performed special puja alongside BJP candidates from the district.

In a post on X, Vasundhara Raje said, "Today, after visiting Shakti Peeth Maa Tripura Sundari Ji, the worshipable goddess of Vagad, located in Banswara, prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people of the country and the state."

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Two BRO Officials Injured in Road Accident on Way to Silkyara Tunnel.

BJP candidates Dhan Singh Rawat, Kailash Meena and Manshankar Ninama were also present and performed special puja along with Vasundhara Raje at the temple.

Vasundhara Raje also paid obeisance at Gautameshwar Mahadev Temple in Pratapgarh and many BJP candidates belonging to Mewar and Vagad region were present on the occasion.

Also Read | Sierra Leone Declares Nationwide Curfew After Attack on Military Armoury.

Hemant Meena, candidate from Pratapgarh seat, Kanhaiyalal Meena, candidate from Dhariyavad seat as well as BJP candidate and former minister Shrijan Kripalani from Nimbahera were present on tha occasion.

This time BJP has not declared the face for the Chief Minister in Rajasthan elections. In previous elections, BJP had announced the name of Vasundhara Raje who is a two-time Rajasthan Chief Minister.

During her tour in Pratapgarh district, Raje met with former Rajasthan minister and senior BJP leader Nandlal Meena, who blessed her for victory in the upcoming elections, stating, "The entire army is with you."

It is noteworthy that the BJP has not declared a chief ministerial candidate for the Rajasthan elections this time, unlike in previous elections when Vasundhara Raje was announced as the party's candidate.

Voting for the Rajasthan Assembly elections was held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. Polls were held for 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

Approximately 74.13 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Rajasthan on Saturday in the mainly direct contest between the Congress and the BJP to form a new government in the state, according to the latest data from Election Commission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)