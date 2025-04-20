New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Delhi transport department is set to crack down on vehicles that do not display colour-coded stickers indicating their fuel type, officials said on Sunday.

According to a public notice, non-compliance will attract penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act. The stickers are part of the High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) mandate, introduced in 2012-13 and made compulsory for all vehicles by 2019.

Also Read | Om Prakash Murder Case: Former Karnataka DGP Found Dead at His Residence in Bengaluru; Here's What Initial Probe Reveals As per Sources.

"The Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) order, 2018 for displaying colour-coded stickers/third registration mark on the windshield of the vehicle. Non-compliance with the above order will also attract the provisions of Section 192(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988," said the public notice issued by the department on Sunday.

Section 192(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act states the punishment for those who drive or cause or allow a motor vehicle to be driven in contravention of Section 39 (which relates to registration).

Also Read | Amit Shah Shares His Wellness Routine, Says 'Healthy India Key Towards Realising Viksit Bharat Goal'.

"The vehicle owners are advised to ensure strict compliance with the aforesaid order," the notice said further.

In 2020, the transport department decided to launch a special drive against violations of the High-Security Number Plates (HSRP), under which there was a provision of a fine of Rs 5000 on any vehicle found plying without HSRP and stickers pasted on number plates.

According to officials, the HSRP number plate was introduced in the year 2012-13 and was made mandatory for all new vehicles in April 2019. The government made it compulsory for all old vehicles in Delhi to get the HSRP affixed.

According to rules, colour-coded stickers for diesel vehicles are orange, for petrol and CNG vehicles it is light blue and grey for all other vehicles.

Vehicle owners who do not comply with the order will not get Pollution Under Control ( PUC) Certificates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)