Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (PTI) A trio of entrepreneurs has launched an online portal through which customers can order food of their choice from multiple restaurants on a single bill and get the same picked up at designated locations.

The startup, VendiGo, which is expected to be launched in the state capital soon is like a virtual food court where customers can place orders on multiple restaurants in a single order and pick it up at their convenience, a release issued by the company has said.

"A customer can make an order in the VendiGo portal and specify the pick-up time and location. The ordering system is integrated with the payment gateways and once payment is successful, customers will get an OTP with the kiosk box number for pick-up.

"By streamlining the last mile delivery and ensuring orders are processed in a unified platform, it also assures quality and customer satisfaction," it has said.

The trio behind the startup are -- Manoj Dethan, the founder-CEO, Aneesh Suhail, the founder-CTO and Kiran Karunakaran, the investor who has experience in the e-commerce sector, the release has said.

According to the company release, VendiGo hosts curated lists of top restaurants, cafes, and bakeries in the city and "provides an omni channel platform for restaurant industry with ordering, tracking and delivery to a pickup kiosk near the customer".

"It provides an e-commerce platform that can take the orders and have it delivered through these kiosks. Sometimes, these kiosks can also have a cloud kitchen associated with it, so chefs can go there, do the cooking and sell through the kiosk," it said.

The trio, in the release, has said their mission is to enable people with passion for cooking to become an entrepreneur without an upfront investment.

"Opening a typical quick service restaurant can cost easily 10 lakhs and then the restaurant owner can spend on marketing and software. VendiGo is a 'Retail as Service' concept where we provide all the physical and digital infrastructure for a fee," they said.

