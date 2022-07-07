New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Wednesday said it is very important for girls to be educated, asserting that if women come forward in leadership roles, only then will the country move on the path of progress.

Speaking during an event at Bhagini Nivedita College, Atishi, who is an MLA from Kalkaji, advised the students to choose their careers wisely.

She was the chief guest at the annual prize distribution ceremony at the institute.

She asked students to become role models for other girls who are looking up to the world for inspiration, an official statement said.

“It is important that youngsters should participate and contribute to the nation-building process,” Atishi said.

She said the decisions in a girl's life are often taken by other members of her family where she has not much to say.

“Girls should learn to make their own life decisions so that in difficult times, instead of blaming others for their circumstances, they can face them boldly with courage," she added.

"Today, Indian women are heading the top most companies in the world and they are a source of inspiration for many women in the society. If they can head the top companies in the world, other girls can do that too,” the AAP leader said.

She said students should not choose a career just because they want to earn money, rather they should decide their career path based on their interests.

“Whatever career you choose, always keep in mind your interest in it,” she added.

Delhi University's Dean of Colleges Prof Balaram Pani, High Court advocate Randhir Lal Sharma, college's principal (officiating) Prof Raj Bhardwaj were present on this occasion.

