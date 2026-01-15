New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Indian Army celebrated Veterans' Day across its military stations and establishments with full fervour and enthusiasm, organising a wide array of welfare events for Veterans, Veer Naris and their families at stations including New Delhi, Jaipur, Amritsar, Lucknow, Ranchi and Rajouri, among others.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, at Jaipur Military Station, under the aegis of South Western Command, the commemorations were presided over by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi. Later in the day, the COAS also conferred gallantry awards, COAS citations and commendations to brave soldiers and units during a separate Investiture Ceremony.

The Chief of the Army Staff attended the Army Veteran's Day Lunch at Polo Ground, Jaipur Military Station, where he interacted with Veterans and Veer Naris, acknowledging their immense contribution to the Army's legacy and the nation's security. General Dwivedi also felicitated officials of the Zila Sainik Boards who have worked tirelessly to resolve veterans' issues, and released 'Samman' magazine prepared by the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans.

Sunita Dwivedi, President of the Army Women's Welfare Association (AWWA), felicitated Veer Naris and Veer Matas on the occasion.

In his address, COAS conveyed warm greetings to Veterans, Veer Naris and their families and paid tribute to the Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. He reaffirmed that the welfare of Veterans and the families of the fallen remains a priority and an enduring obligation of the Indian Army.

Highlighting the evolving character of warfare, he underlined the Army's continued focus on modernisation, technology infusion and operational readiness, while retaining its core values of honour, courage and duty.

The COAS lauded Veterans as role models and lifelong ambassadors of the Army's ethos and urged continued engagement with the youth and community to strengthen national unity, discipline and resilience. He also expressed gratitude to the civil administration and all stakeholders for their support in strengthening Veteran outreach and welfare initiatives.

At the Army Investiture Ceremony, the COAS presented awards. Highlights included 10 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and 49 COAS Unit Citations, along with COAS Certificates of Appreciation awarded to 60 units (including 26 for Operation Sindoor), recognising the outstanding efforts of units across all Commands. These accolades honoured the courage, dedication and exemplary service of personnel who continue to serve the nation with distinction. Further recognising service beyond the battlefield, six Veteran Achievers and three civilians were also felicitated for their distinguished contributions in support of the Indian Army, as per the release.

The celebrations will continue on January 15 with the Army Day Parade scheduled to be held at Mahal Road, Jaipur, followed by Shaurya Sandhya at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, showcasing the Indian Army's professionalism, operational preparedness and close bond with the people. (ANI)

