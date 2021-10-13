Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has allegedly put up posters in all Durga pandals in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh to restrict the entry of non-Hindus during Garba.

Speaking to ANI, Gaurav Tiwari, Ratlam district Superintendent of Police on Monday said, "We came to know about these posters from the media. Till now no one has complained about it. But we will definitely inquire about these posters."

When asked about these posters, a visitor named Saurav at a Durga Puja pandal in Ratlam said, "People from mainly one community use religious programmes to befool the women of the Hindu community. They use fake names to impress women and later they pressurise them for changing their religion for marriage."

"If any non-Hindu enter the pandal and harass any women, then we will immediately inform the officials," said another visitor. (ANI)

