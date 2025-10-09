Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): With the aim of connecting regional development with global investment, a high-level CEO Round Table Conference on the vital topic of "Brainstorming on Harnessing Nuclear Energy" was organised on the first day of the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) at Ganpat University, Mehsana, on Thursday.

The session involved intense deliberation on the strategy to achieve the Government of India's ambitious 'Viksit Bharat' 100 GW nuclear energy target and to enhance Gujarat's contribution toward it, according to a release issued by the Gujarat Government.

This important Round Table Conference was steered by Shuva Raha (CEEW) and B.C. Pathak (CMD, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. - NPCIL).

Discussions were held on strengthening collaboration between the government and private sectors to increase nuclear energy capacity, as well as plans to complete Gujarat's 18 GW nuclear power target by 2047, which includes the planned 4,200 MW plant at Khushalpur. Emphasis was placed on accelerating projects by adopting advanced technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Focus was also placed on increasing private sector participation through necessary amendments in the regulatory framework, including the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, to strengthen investment readiness. The successful operation of India's first fully indigenous 700 MW PHWR Unit KAPS-3 was lauded, with a call for greater focus on indigenous technology.

The success of this CEO Round Table demonstrates that Gujarat is poised to become a significant hub for realising national targets not just in renewable energy, but also in strategic sectors like nuclear energy.

The session was attended by representatives from various leading organizations, including Ajit Kumar Mohanty (Secretary DAE & Chairman, AERC), Pankaj Agarwal (Secretary), S.K. Malaviya (Director, Kakrapar NPCIL), Ghanshyam Prasad (Chairperson, CEA), Gurdeep Singh (CMD, NTPC), Dr. Alex Volgin (Ros-Atom, Russia), Anil V Parab (Whole-Time Director & Sr. Executive VP, L&T), Kuppu Sadashiv Murthy (CMD, BHEL), Vivek Sharma (Adani Power), Neeraj Agrawal (President-Nuclear Power, JSW), Dr. Omkar Jani (President & CEO, Reliance New Energy), and Ashutosh Arora (President & CEO, Prodigy Clean Energy Ltd.). (ANI)

