New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, CP Radhakrishnan, undertook a visit to various sections of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat at Parliament House on Tuesday. During the visit, he interacted warmly with officials and staff members, extended Deepawali greetings, and lauded their contributions to the efficient functioning of the Upper House.

Emphasising dedication and professionalism, VP Radhakrishnan encouraged continued efforts towards strengthening parliamentary processes and serving the nation with commitment.

The Vice President's official handle on X posted about VP Radhakrishnan's visit to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

"Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan visited various sections of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat today, including the Table Office, Legislative Section, Question Branch, Members' Salaries and Allowances Branch, Members' Amenities Section, Bill Office, Notice Office, Lobby Office, and Reporters' Branch at Parliament House," it posted.

"Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, interacted with the officials and staff, extended Deepawali greetings, and appreciated their role in ensuring the smooth and effective functioning of the Rajya Sabha. He encouraged them to continue contributing with dedication and professionalism, strengthen parliamentary functioning, and remain committed to the service of the nation," the post added.

Meanwhile, the Vice President also extended Diwali greetings to the nation on Monday.

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and hearty wishes to all Indians and friends of India, both in the country and abroad. Deepawali celebrates the triumph of goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Deepawali is the time when values of generosity, charity, and inclusivity, so deeply ingrained in our civilizational ethos, become profoundly evident when we share and extend our support towards the needy and underprivileged sections," Vice President Radhakrishnan said in a message posted on X.

The Vice President stated that citizens must adopt positivity and Dharma "not only for our own individual good but also for the overall progress of the Nation."

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was elected as the Vice President of India after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position, citing health reasons.

He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024. Radhakrishnan had earlier also served as the Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. (ANI)

