New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday greeted navy personnel on Navy Day and lauded their bravery and selfless service in defending the country.

Navy Day is observed on this day to recall the heroic actions of the Indian Navy in the 1971 India-Pakistan War when it had hit the Karachi harbour hard in one of its operations.

"My greetings to all the navy personnel on Navy Day today. Let us all salute our navy personnel for their bravery, dedication and patriotism and selfless service in protecting the nation. My best wishes to all the navy personnel and their families," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

