New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami, saying the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagvad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity.

Shri Krishna, the vice president said, is the epitome of divine love, supreme beauty and eternal happiness.

"His timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity.May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony & happiness in our lives," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

