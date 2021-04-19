New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus, a speedy recovery.

Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences here with a mild fever on Monday afternoon.

The former prime minister, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable.

They said Singh had a mild fever in the morning and later tested positive for COVID-19.

"Learnt about former prime minister, Manmohan Singh ji testing positive for COVID-19. Praying and wishing him a speedy recovery," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The doctors are monitoring Singh's condition. He had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

