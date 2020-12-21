New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, describing him as an astute administrator.

Vora died at the age of 92 on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Motilal Vora, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and former Rajya Sabha member. He was an astute administrator. My condolences to the bereaved family," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

