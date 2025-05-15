Amethi (UP), May 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticised the BJP's celebrations over a halt in India-Pakistan conflict, stating that "victory is celebrated, not ceasefire."

Speaking to reporters while attending weddings in Jagdishpur and Musafirkhana on Thursday, Yadav emphasised India's love for peace but firmly asserted that the nation's constitution and its democracy do not tolerate foreign interference in its internal matters.

"Victory is celebrated, not ceasefire. People of our country love peace. But our constitution and our democracy do not accept interference of any foreign country in our matters. This is the identity of our democracy," Yadav said.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, its military action targeting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, to avenge the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people in Pahalgam. While both the countries rained weapons on each other in the following days, they later agreed on a ceasefire.

He urged the government to strengthen border security to prevent similar future incidents.

Responding to a question about US President Trump reportedly mediating the ceasefire, Yadav promised that Samajwadi Party would address this question at an opportune moment.

Yadav hit out at the BJP, alleging that its true character was exposed in Madhya Pradesh.

Citing a recent High Court order for FIR against a Madhya Pradesh minister for his "objectionable remarks" against a senior female Indian Army officer, Yadav said it is a reflection of the BJP's perception towards women. He also highlighted the BJP government's inaction on earlier complaints against the minister by a "reputed actress."

"BJP has insulted 'nari shakti' many times in the past. It is doing it even today," he added, contrasting this with their 'nari bandhan' slogan.

Regarding rebel SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh, Yadav said, "When the BJP is not close to BJP, how close will the BJP be to the turncoats and ungrateful people? Such people will not get tickets to any party now."

He declined to comment on former Union minister Smriti Irani's absence from Amethi since the Lok Sabha elections.

