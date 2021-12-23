Kutch (Gujarat) [India], December 23 (ANI): A purported video of pro-Pakistan sloganeering from a village of Gujarat's Kutch district is going viral on social media.

The video is from Dudhai village of Kutch where 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were allegedly raised during a victory rally of Gram Panchayat elections.

Also Read | Honor's Magic V Teased Online As Company's First Foldable Smartphone.

Meanwhile, Kutch (East) SP Mayur Patil said the video is fake.

"Results of gram panchayat polls were declared on Tuesday. Reenaben Radhubhai, a woman candidate won Dudhai sarpanch polls. A man raised 'Radhubhai zindabad' slogan twice in her rally. It is her husband's name. Video being circulated as if pro-Pak sloganeering. It is false," said Patil.

Also Read | Gujarat Govt Postpones Examinations of Classes 9 to 12 To Provide Time for Completion of Syllabus.

"We are going to write to the organisation of the journalist, who published the video, that they made the video viral in a false manner," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)