Gandhinagar, December 23: The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to postpone the prelims exam of class 9 to 12, board exams of class 10 and 12, practical exam and annual exam of class 9 and 11 to take place in the academic year 2021-22 for the students of the schools approved by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB).

These exams have been postponed by a fortnight. The state government stated that the decision was taken to provide adequate time for the completion of the syllabus and to give more time for the preparation of the board exams to the students of class 10 and 12. UGC-NET December 2020 Exam Postponed Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

As per the new schedule, the date of the prelims exam of class 9 to 12 will be February 10 to 18, instead of January 27 to February 4. Similarly, the date of the 'Prakharta Shodh' exam for class 9 will be February 22 instead of February 7. The dates for the practical exams for class 10 and 12 taken at the school level will be February 24 to 26 instead of February 9 to 11. The dates for the practical exams for class 12 science stream will be March 2 to 12 instead of February 14 to 23.

Likewise, the board exams of class 10 and 12 will be from March 14 to 30 instead of March 28 to April 14. The annual exam of class 9 to 11 will be April 21 to 30 instead of 11 to 21. The summer vacation will be from May 9 to June 12 instead of May 2 to June 5. The next academic year 2022-23 will begin from June 13 instead of June 6.

