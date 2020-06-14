India News | Video Shows Health Worker Thrashing Labourer at Quarantine Centre in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 14 (ANI): After a health worker was caught on video beating up a labourer at a quarantine centre in Pendri, Rajnandgaon, the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) on Saturday claimed that labourer was drunk.

The CMHO has issued a notice in this regard and the health officer has been removed from the centre.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

CMHO Dr Mithilesh Chaudhary said, "The labourer had gone missing for two hours and returned to the centre after getting drunk. The official has been removed for the centre."

In the video, the health officer was seen beating the labourer and abusing him. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)