Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 3 (ANI): During its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday apprehended Dr Kawaljit Singh, posted as Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at Civil Hospital Tarn Taran red-handed while he was demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Disclosing this here today an official spokesperson of the state VB said the above-mentioned PCMS doctor has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Dharambir Singh, a resident of Gali Mata Lacho Wali, near Bhagat Nam Dev ji Gurudwara, Tarn Taran city, said an official statement Vigilance Bureau Punjab.

He further informed that the complainant approached the VB and informed that he is running a canteen on contract within the hospital premises but the SMO has been harassing him on the pretexts of cleanliness of the canteen and quality of food etc.

The complainant further alleged that the said SMO had even threatened to terminate the contract in case he didn't pay the bribe money.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary inquiry of this complaint, a trap was laid by the VB team in which the said accused was caught red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses, further stated the official statement.

He added that in this regard a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station Amritsar range.

The accused SMO would be produced in the competent court tomorrow and further investigation into this case was under progress, he said. (ANI)

