Bhawanipatna, Mar 8 (PTI) A former college principal was arrested in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets after the Vigilance Directorate unearthed assets worth more than Rs 5 crore from his possession.

Searches were conducted at five places on Monday following inputs that Ramesh Chandra Sahoo was possessing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Sahoo was the former principal of the Hira Nila College in Biswanathpur, the Vigilance department said in a release.

A single-storey building, a house in Bhubaneswar, a plot and Rs 1.94 lakh in cash were among the movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 5 crore that were unearthed, it said.

Sahoo could not satisfactorily account for the disproportionate assets.

A case has been registered against Sahoo and his spouse under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and an investigation is on, the Vigilance added.

