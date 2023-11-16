New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Vigilance inquiry cannot be an impediment for a person to travel abroad, the Delhi High Court has held while allowing a woman to travel outside the country for her honeymoon.

The high court said the woman would be available for vigilance inquiry after she returns and there is no imminent threat that she will not come back to the country.

"The short issue that arises for consideration is whether when there is a pending vigilance inquiry, can the petitioner be restrained from travelling abroad or not. This court is of the opinion that a vigilance inquiry cannot be an impediment for the petitioner to travel abroad...

"In the interest of justice, the petitioner is permitted to travel abroad on the conditions imposed by the trial court...," Justice Subramonium Prasad said in an order passed on November 6.

The high court's order came while allowing the woman, an accused in a corruption case lodged by the CBI, to travel abroad from November 29 to December 14 for her honeymoon.

She was arrested in the case in July and was granted bail in August.

While granting bail, the trial court had imposed several conditions, including that she shall not leave the country without permission of the court and that she shall surrender her passport before it.

The plea before the high court said since the woman had surrendered her passport and there was a restriction on her to travel abroad, she approached the trial court seeking permission to go to Singapore and Indonesia for her honeymoon.

The application to travel abroad was allowed by the trial court in October, however, the central government authorities rejected her plea.

The Centre's counsel opposed the plea to travel abroad contending that the woman was accused of serious economic offence, that is, for allegedly taking bribe and she cannot be granted permission to travel to leave the country and travel to a foreign land.

The counsel said it was always open for the petitioner to travel inside the country for her honeymoon.

