New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel began a campaign on Friday to spread awareness about various achievements of the Narendra Modi government during the COVID-19 pandemic and to expose those who he said were doing politics over the coronavirus vaccine.

The campaign, titled 'Modi Tujhe Salaam', was launched by Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Goel, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, said, "It is a divine grace that Narendra Modi was our Prime Minister during the crisis. Tomorrow the vaccination will begin, and will start a new era in the country. This campaign will strengthen and encourage the Modi government, expose those who are doing politics on the coronavirus vaccine and educate people about why they need to be cautious even after the vaccination."

He said he will conduct the campaign in parks and resident welfare associations.

The national capital will kick off its inoculation drive from the state-run LNJP Hospital on Saturday with healthcare workers who have been in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic to be given the shots first.

Goel accused the opposition parties of working for their own vested interests and not cooperating with the government amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Rather than cooperating during this crisis, they are only working to create more crises," he added.

