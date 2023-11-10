Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI): After being appointed as Karnataka BJP president, BY Vijayendra thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president JP Nadda for reposing faith in him to lead the party in the state.

"I would like to thank party president JP Nadda for giving me this opportunity to work as a party president in Karnataka. I would also thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing his faith and allowing me to work as a party president," Vijayendra Yediyurappa told ANI.

He said that he would try his best to ensure BJP gets a landslide victory in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I'm really happy to take up this responsibility under the guidance of all our senior leaders in the state of Karnataka. I want to ensure to win the maximum seats, to strengthen PM Modi's hand," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appointed Vijayendra Yediyurappa, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as president of its Karnataka unit."BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Vijayendra Yediyurappa, MLA as State President of Karnataka, BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect," said a statement issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Sing.

The appointment of Vijayendra Yediyurappa as the state BJP chief comes when the 2024 general elections are on the anvil.Vijayendra Yediyurappa replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Vijayendra Yediyurappa belongs to the Lingayat community considered to be the mainstay of the BJP in the state.The appointment of BJP Karnataka president had been pending since the party's loss in the Assembly election in the state in May this year. (ANI)

