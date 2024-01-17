Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra guarantees the delivery of benefits of the government schemes at the doorstep of needy persons.

CM Yadav remarked while addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme organised at Patna Khurd, a remote tribal village of Majhgawan development block in Satna district on Tuesday. He also gave away benefits to eligible beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: SDRF Rescues Injured Man Trapped in Truck After It Falls Into Pandoh Dam.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government and the State Government have joined together to ensure the development of the state at pace," the CM said.

He further said, "Lord Ram stayed in Chitrakoot for 11 years during his exile. Shri Ram relished berries tasted by Mata Shabari. On January 22, the consecration of the idol of Lord Shri Ram will take place in Ayodhya in the presence of PM Modi. This is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate Diwali on January 22."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over Rs 4,000 Crore in Kerala's Kochi on January 17.

CM Yadav laid the foundation of 38 development works worth about Rs 51 crore on the occasion. Under this, 24 newly constructed development works valued at Rs 28.10 crore were dedicated to people and a foundation ceremony for 14 construction works worth Rs 22.74 crore was performed.

Besides, local farmers presented a plough to the CM and a replica statue of Ram Darbar and products made by women's self-help groups were also presented to the Chief Minister on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)