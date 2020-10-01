Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government chief whip G Srikanth Reddy on Thursday said that Village and Ward Secretariats have brought governance closer to the people and shown to the nation a functioning Gram Swaraj.

Speaking to media, he said that village and ward volunteers have been doing a yeoman service and Gandhiji's dream of Gram Swaraj has been achieved under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The village and ward volunteer network came in handy in the times of pandemic and distribution of social security schemes has been effective and transparent, he added.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Notice to UP Government.

Reddy further said: "Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in all the villages were helping out farmers in every aspect. It was during the previous regime that Nara Lokesh as Panchayat Raj Minister set up temporary structures but our government has come up with permanent buildings. Earlier there was no chance for any farmer to get even a ration card or pension. But now everything is at the door-step of the people through village and ward volunteers."

"All the good that is being done by Jagan Mohan Reddy government is not visible to the detractors whose aim is only to blame the government. The opposition does not have the guts to accept that the system has changed for good and now everything is available to the people at a grasp," he added.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Speeches Video And Audio: Remembering 5 Addresses by Mahatma Gandhi on God, Non-Violence And Hindu-Muslim Unity to Observe His 151st Birth Anniversary.

Srikanth Reddy further said that It is a historical event that about 2 lakh government jobs were given in one go by the YSRCP government.

"Youth got jobs on the basis of merit, and 50 per cent reservations to women have been implemented in a systematic manner. Even the Prime Minister was all praise for the systematic order being followed by the state government. The credit for all this goes to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)