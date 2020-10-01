Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Speeches Video And Audio: India will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary on October 2. The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who is known as the father of the nation, is observed as Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 every year. This year, Gandhi Jayanti 2020 will fall on Friday. Fondly called Bapu, Gandhi played an instrumental role in India's freedom struggle against British rule. His principles of truth and non-violence are still relevant today and inspire people across the world. Mahatma Gandhi's speeches fueled the fire for independence among Indians. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish on Bapu’s 151st Birth Anniversary With WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, Facebook Photos and GIF Greetings.

In his lifetime, Mahatma Gandhi delivered speeches on a range of issues including God and Hindu-Muslim unity. His words continue to inspire people even today. On his 151st birth anniversary, LatestLY brings to you five speeches of Mahatma Gandhi from archives.

Mahatma Gandhi's Speech on God and Truth:

Delivered in 1931, in this speech, Mahatma Gandhi expressed his views about God and spirituality. "There is an indefinable mysterious Power that pervades everything. I feel it, though I do not see it...That informing Power or Spirit is God," Gandhi said.

Mahatma Gandhi on Hindu-Muslim Unity:

In this speech available on gandhi.gov.in, Mahatma Gandhi spoke on the importance of cleanliness and unity among Hindus and Muslims. He condemned the violence that broke out between the two communities following the Partition. Click here to listen to it.

Mahatma Gandhi on Peace and Non-Violence:

Speaking at an event in Switzerland in 1931, Mahatma Gandhi called himself a soldier of peace. "I regard myself as a soldier, though a soldier of peace...Nonviolence is not a policy but a creed. I would pray to God that He may give me faith to lay down my life rather than countenance violence in any shape or form and, as this matter has attained some local importance," Gandhi said.

Mahatma Gandhi's Speech at Inter-Asian Relations Conference:

Speaking at the Inter-Asian Relations Conference, Mahatma Gandhi spoke about what 'real India' is unlike Delhi, Bombay and Madras (Now Mumbai and Chennai). "If you really want to see India villages at its best, you have to find it in the humble bhangi homes of such villages. There are seven lakhs of such villages, and thirty-eighty crores of people inhabit them," he said.

Mahatma Gandhi on Charkha:

In one of his addresses to people, Mahatma Gandhi spoke about Charkha or spinning wheel. He said: "Just as there are signs by which you can recognize violence with the naked eye, so is the spinning wheel to me a decisive sign of nonviolence." Click here to listen to it.

