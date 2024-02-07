Bijapur, Feb 7 (PTI) A man has been killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Michcha Hadma was found on a road on the outskirts of his village Timapur under Basaguda police station limits on Tuesday, a police official said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Surat: Stray Dogs Kill Four-Year-Old Girl in Gujarat.

As per preliminary information, a group of unidentified Naxalites attacked him with an axe following which he died on the spot, he said.

After being alerted, a police team went to the spot and the body was shifted for post-mortem, the official said.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Objects to ASI Survey of Remaining Gyanvapi Cellars.

The exact reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that a search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)