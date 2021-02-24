Baripada, Feb 24 (PTI) Over 20 armed villagers hurled stones at forest personnel, smashed their car windows, snatched a rifle and took away a poacher from their clutches in Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Wednesday.

Forest officials of Udala range had seized 60 kg venison and arrested a poacher who allegedly killed a sambar in the Similipal National Park here, an official said.

They also seized two country-made rifles and gunpowder from the poacher on Tuesday night during a raid at Jamudiha village, located at the foothills of the national park.

While the staffers were returning to Udala range office with the seized items and the poacher, the vehicle was surrounded by armed men who forcibly took away the poacher, a country-made rifle, and about 45 kg venison, the official said. A forest staffer managed to escape and inform police personnel at Udala, he said. Police rushed to Jamudiha village, rescued the team and recovered the damaged vehicle.

Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district is home to tigers, elephants, bisons and four-horned antelopes.

This protected area is part of the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves since 2009.

