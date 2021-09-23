Bareilly, Sep 22 (PTI) A police team visiting a village near here to nab a man creating a scene in front of his adversary's house was attacked by the villagers who began pelting stones at policemen and their vehicle and injured two constables, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Nazarganj village under the Baheri police station area on Tuesday night when the father of the berserk Dalit youth Manoj Kumar also snatched the rifle of one of the injured constables, Ankur, Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

Though the rifle was recovered in the night itself, its magazine could not be located recovered, he said, adding the police have detained six persons in this connection.

Aggarwal said Manoj had some old altercation with his neighbour Kunwar Pal and irked over some issue, he became naked and began creating a scene outside Pal's house, following which the police had to rush to the village to control a berserk Manoj, the SP said.

But as the police team reached the village, the women of Manoj's family and some villagers began pelting stone at them and their vehicle and Manoj's father Ram Bharose snatched Constable Ankur's rifle, Aggarwal said.

Another Constable Laxmanendra too was injured in the melee, he added.

