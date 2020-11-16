Tehatta (WB), Nov 15 (PTI) The mortal remains of Army gunner Subodh Ghosh, killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived at his residence here in Nadia district on Sunday night.

Five security forces personnel were among 11 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC between Gurez and Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In retaliation, the Indian Army caused extensive damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure.

Those killed in the Pakistani aggression include four Armymen, a BSF jawan and six civilians. Gunner Ghosh of the Regiment of Artillery were deployed in Uri sector.

Ghosh had joined the Army in 2017 at the age of 23. He got married in November last year and became the father of a girl in August 19 this year.

He wife Anindita, who was too distraught to speak, only said "He had assured us that he would come home during the 'annaprashan' (rice ceremony) of our three month-old daughter. But now, everything in my life is finished."

Amid chants hailing the Indian Army, the villagers, who observed a dark night on Diwali in remembrance of the slain soldier, bid a tearful adieu to Subodh as the cortege reached Raghunathpur village late in the night for the cremation that would follow a gun salute by the accompanying soldiers.

The family and locals demanded that a local road be named after the late jawan's name.

