Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday produced Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pankaj Sharma before the Court of the CJM Shimla, Sandeep Singh Sihag, in connection with the controversial death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi.

Sharma, who was arrested by the CBI from Ghumarwin on Sunday afternoon around 12:00 pm, was first presented late Sunday night before the CJM at his official residence, where he was remanded to one day in CBI Police custody.

On Monday afternoon, the agency again sought his further police custody, citing the need for time to complete documentation and prepare case records.

The CBI requested five days' custody, but the court, after hearing both sides, granted 24 hours' further police remand. The matter has now been posted for further hearing at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, when Sharma's bail application will also be taken up.

Speaking to the media, Sharma's counsel, Advocate Piyush Verma, strongly opposed the CBI's remand plea, arguing that his client had been cooperating fully with the investigation and there was no justification for his sudden arrest.

"Pankaj Sharma was arrested around noon yesterday and produced before the CBI court late at night, where a one-day remand was granted. Today, the CBI again sought further remand, but we opposed it and simultaneously moved a bail application," Verma said.

He pointed out that Sharma's wife had already filed a criminal writ petition in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, accusing both the state police and the CBI of keeping her husband under "illegal detention" since the case was transferred to the CBI on May 23, 2025.

"In that petition, it was alleged that since May 23, when the High Court ordered transfer of the case to the CBI, Pankaj Sharma had been kept under surveillance, with four police officers deployed round the clock and CCTV cameras monitoring his movements. The High Court on September 5 directed that Sharma be released and allowed free movement, noting that neither the CBI nor the state police required him in the case at that time," Verma said.

He further questioned the timing of the arrest.

"Till September 5, neither the state police nor the CBI claimed to need Sharma in this case. What has suddenly changed that necessitated his arrest now? Even if the allegations against him are accepted at face value, the maximum punishment is seven years' imprisonment. Why then does the CBI require his custody, when he has been cooperating and is willing to cooperate further?" he pointed out.

Verma also confirmed that the information about Sharma's arrest was duly conveyed to his wife as per procedure.

Vimal Negi, a senior engineer with HPPCL, went missing on March 10, 2025. His body was recovered eight days later, on March 18, under suspicious circumstances. The post-mortem indicated he had died roughly five days before discovery, raising doubts that he may have been alive until March 13.

The Himachal Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to trace Negi's movements between March 10 and March 14, drawing criticism over lapses in the probe. On May 23, 2025, the Himachal Pradesh High Court transferred the case to the CBI, citing deficiencies in the police investigation.

The CBI's arrest of ASI Pankaj Sharma on September 14, 2025, marked the first breakthrough in the case.

The court will hear Sharma's bail plea and the CBI's further submissions at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, where both sides are expected to present detailed arguments. (ANI)

