Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to submit before it a report on its progress in deciding its views on certain prayers of Vinay Mishra for appearing before the probe agency for questioning in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Mishra, against whom the CBI has issued a red corner notice in connection with its investigation in the case, has made an application before the high court for modification of its earlier order directing him to personally appear before the investigating agency. Mishra prayed for protection from arrest in the case and for permission to appear before the CBI in the virtual mode

Additional Solicitor General Y J Dastoor, representing the CBI, on Wednesday sought adjournment of the hearing in the case till July 6 for submitting the agency's views on Mishra's prayers, to which his advocate A M Singhvi objected. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the additional solicitor general to submit a report on July 2 on the CBI's progress in deciding its views on the prayers of Mishra.

The matter will be taken up for hearing again on July 2.

Informing the court of Justice Ghosh on June 7 that Mishra is out of India, his counsel prayed for modification of an April 22 order, in which he was directed to be present before the CBI on May 3 and a conditional immunity from arrest was granted to him till the first week after the summer vacation of the high court if he appeared before the agency.

Mishra prayed that he be allowed to join the investigation through video conferencing owing to the pandemic situation, claiming that he will appear before the CBI personally after travel restrictions are eased and the pandemic situation ebbs.

Mishra prayed for protection from arrest till disposal of his petition before the high court and cancellation of the application for red corner notice with the Interpol against him.

