Patna (Bihar) [India], December 23 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, stating that targeted attacks are a "stain on humanity" and the mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh is concerning.

On the unrest and atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, Giriraj Singh says, "This incident in Bangladesh is not a surprising event for the entire world. This is the reality there. First in Pakistan and now in Bangladesh, the persecution of Hindus is a huge stain on humanity. The whole world is heartbroken by this."

On Monday, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his "immediate and urgent intervention" to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian medical students currently stranded in Bangladesh amid the escalating anti-India sentiments in the neighbouring country.

In the letter, the Indian Medical Student Body highlighted that the students and their families have been facing distressing and unsafe conditions, resulting in significant fear, anxiety, and emotional distress, emphasising that Indian students studying abroad rely on the Government of India for protection and support during crises.

"On behalf of the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA), we respectfully seek your immediate and urgent intervention concerning the safety and well-being of Indian medical students currently stranded in Bangladesh. AIMSA has been receiving serious and distressing communications from students and their families regarding the unsafe and uncertain conditions under which these students are presently living," the letter read.

"Their security remains vulnerable, leading to immense fear, anxiety, and emotional distress among the students as well as their families in India. Indian medical students pursue education overseas with deep trust in the Government of India and the assurance that the nation will stand firmly by them in times of crisis," it added.

AIMSA further urged the Prime Minister to coordinate with the Minister of External Affairs and Indian missions in Bangladesh to ensure immediate safety and protection of all stranded Indian medical students, strengthen on-ground support and assistance through the Indian Embassy and related missions, and provide timely, clear, and transparent communication with the students and their families.

The association also stressed the urgency of the situation and requested that the matter be treated as a top-priority emergency to safeguard the students' lives, dignity, and future.

This appeal comes amid growing concerns over the safety of Indian students in Bangladesh, amid the increasing anti-India elements and slogans across the country, which were initiated by political or politically linked groups calling for the return of the former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted last year following the July Uprising, toppling her regime.

The elements were also fuelled by the killing of Inquilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman Hadi, who was a prominent figure in the 'July Uprising', who was shot in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw. On December 15, he was airlifted to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries on December 18.Following his death, protests broke out in Dhaka, as the supporters of the Inquilab Moncho called for justice for their slain leader, with the Chief Adviser of the interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, announcing a national day of mourning on Saturday, December 20.

Hadi was also being considered as a potential Dhaka-8 candidate for the February 2026 national election. (ANI)

