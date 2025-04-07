Morena (MP), Apr 7 (PTI) Police have registered a case after a video surfaced on social media of a group of people beating up two men, suspecting them of luring a girl in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Monday.

The video of the incident, which took place on April 4, surfaced on social media on Sunday. It showed two men, with their hands and feet tied, being slapped and kicked by a group of people.

The complainant, Sandeep Jatav (18), alleged that he had gone to Saithra Ahir village with his friend, Munna Jatav (22), when the girl's family caught hold of them, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ravi Bhadoriya said.

He said Sandeep claimed that the accused got him to sign an affidavit stating that they were trying to lure the girl away and they were responsible for the incident.

The official said Sandeep was the girl's classmate, and she had come to the village to visit her maternal grandparents during holidays at the same time as him.

He said the complainant claimed that he had not spoken to the girl for a year, and her family members had thrashed him on suspicion.

A case has been registered, and the matter is being probed, the official said.

