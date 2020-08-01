Panaji, Aug 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 280 on Saturday to reach 6,193, while three deaths took the toll to 48, an official said.

A total of 227 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 4,438, leaving the state with 1,707 active cases, he said.

"A 64-year-old man, a 77-year-old man and a 71-year- old woman died. On Saturday, a total of 5,531 samples were tested, of which 280 were positive, 2,291 negative and reports of 2,960 are awaited," he informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,193, new cases 280, deaths 48, discharged 4,438, active cases 1,707, samples tested till date 1,32,830.

