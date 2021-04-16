New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The government is taking all steps to accelerate the production of remdesivir injections, which are used in treatment of COVID-19, and ensure its availability in the country, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Friday.

The minister also mentioned that a total of 6.69 lakh vials of the drug have been made available to different states and union territories during the last five days.

"Government is taking every necessary step to accelerate the production facilities of #Remdesivir, it's capacity enhancement & availability", Gowda said in a tweet.

In another tweet Gowda said: "On Govt's intervention, major Manufacturers of #Remdesivir have voluntarily reduced itsP ranging from Rs 5,400 to less than Rs 3,500 by 15.04.2021.This will support PM @narendramodi's efforts to fight #COVID19".

Meanwhile, a state minister of Maharashtra on Friday flagged that the state will face a shortage of 12,000 to 15,000 remdesivir injections.

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said, "Companies that produce Remdesivir injection have increased their production but it will take some time for the vials to hit the market. If we consider a 10-12 per cent shortage, Maharashtra will continue to face a shortage of 12,000 to 15,000 remdesivir vials for the next two to three days.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)