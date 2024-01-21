Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Visakhapatnam Airport director dismissed the speculations over former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's chopper diverted to the Air Traffic Control route and said that the chopper was landed safely in Araku.

TDP Chief Naidu held a public meeting in North Andhra as part of the 'Ra Kadalira' program on Saturday afternoon in Araku of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Before the meeting, Naidu reached Visakhapatnam Airport by around 12:30 pm on Saturday. Later he shifted to a chopper for travelling to Araku, meanwhile, some rumours came out that the Chandrababu's chopper had been diverted from the ATC route map due to a communication problem with the chopper pilot, and later returned to the route by alerting ATC.

Talking to ANI, the Visakhapatnam airport director, said that these are speculations, and nothing happened like that. The chopper was landed safely in Araku.

Chandrababu Naidu is in under Z-plus category due to the threat of Maoists. Being a Maoist-prone area amid speculations, tension was triggered among TDP leaders and Chandrababu Naidu supporters. In September 2018, TDP Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswarao and EX MLA Soma were killed by Maoists. (ANI)

