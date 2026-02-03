Mumbai, February 3: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all agency banks to remain operational for public transactions on March 31, 2026. Despite the date falling on a Tuesday, the central bank has mandated that branches handling government business stay open to facilitate the closing of the 2025–26 financial year. This directive follows a formal request from the Government of India to ensure that all federal and state receipts and payments are accounted for within the current fiscal period. Agency banks—which include all public sector banks and several authorized private lenders like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank—are required to provide over-the-counter services for government-related tasks, such as tax collections and pension disbursements. The RBI has further instructed these institutions to widely publicize the availability of their services to ensure taxpayers and government departments can complete pending transactions before the April 1 deadline.

RBI Orders Banks to Remain Open on March 31 for Year-End Transactions

सभी एजेंसी बैंक दिनांक 31 मार्च 2026 (मंगलवार) को जनता के लिए चालू रहेंगे। All Agency Banks to remain open for public on March 31, 2026 (Tuesday)https://t.co/Rd7t7yzSMB — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) February 3, 2026

