Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Around 200 delegates from different countries will come for the G20 Infrastructure working summit scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29 at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, Secretary, Municipal administration and urban development Srilakshmi said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Srilakshmi said that the necessary transport, accommodation and security arrangements for the delegates have been completed.

"As part of the arrangements for the conference, infrastructure has been developed in the areas to be visited by foreign delegates," she said.

Detailing the work done for the beautification of the city, Srilakshmi said, "46 kilometres of BT road works, 24 kilometres of painting works and construction of ten kilometres of footpath have been completed on a permanent basis. Visakhapatnam is the most beautiful city in the country. City beautification works have been undertaken on a permanent basis with a cost of around Rs 157 crore."

She further said that the state government will develop Visakhapatnam as the capital city.

"CM Jagan reddy announced Visakhapatnam executive capital for Andhra Pradesh. We are going to develop Visakhapatnam as the capital city," she said.

Meanwhile on Saturday, a final review meeting was held on arrangements with the ministers and officials in the conference hall of the district collector's office.

After having hosted the Global Investors Summit, Visakhapatnam is one among the cities that will host the G20 meet, the theme of which is 'One Earth. One Family. One Future'.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will participate in the inaugural program on the 28th and Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar will formally open the meetings. (ANI)

